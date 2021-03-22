Advertisement

Family of four displaced after Roanoke County fire

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire at a home in the 6100 block of Carolina Trail in Roanoke County left a family displaced Monday. No family members were present at the time of the incident.

A dog and cat were at the home and escaped the scene safely.

Crews responded shortly after 5 p.m. and found heavy fire and smoke showing from the garage and back of the two-story house.

The flames were knocked down within approximately 20 minutes and brought fully under control in about 45 minutes from the time of the report.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is working to gather a damage estimate.

