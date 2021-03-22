Junior League of the Roanoke Valley to host annual blood drive Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You have a chance this weekend to make a difference. The Junior League of the Roanoke Valley is holding its annual Blood Drive Saturday, March 27, run by the new member class.

Thousands of blood drives have been canceled or postponed due to the pandemic, so this is a chance to give blood that is greatly needed. The blood drive will be held at the American Red Cross on Church Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

“This year’s theme is “Everyone Can Be a Hero.” I know not all of us are frontline workers but all of us, most of us, have the ability to donate blood, and for all of us that are able, it is good to do that for our fellow community members,” Jessie Coffman, Executive Vice Present-Elect for the Junior League of the Roanoke Valley, said.

You must pre-register in advance, and you can do so on either the JLRV or American Red Cross website.

