Lynchburg police investigating overnight shooting that killed one

(Storyblocks)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead following an overnight shooting in Lynchburg.

The Lynchburg Police Department said officers responded at 1:32 a.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Knight Street for a report of a shooting and malicious wounding. A man was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Marlon Williams of Lynchburg.

Officers determined the shooting happened in the 1000 block of 17th Street.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact Det. Sparnroft at 434-455-6152 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online or use the P2 mobile app.

