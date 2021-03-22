Madison Heights man arrested in relation to October Appomattox Co. murder

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old man from Madison Heights has been arrested after being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Carlos Rose in Appomattox County in October 2020.

Keyanta K. Robinson is one of four people charged in the homicide. The 45-year-old Rose was found in a burned SUV in Appomattox County after being reported missing from the Boonsboro area of Lynchburg October 21.

Robinson was arrested February 24 in Pinellas County in Florida. In addition to the first-degree murder charge, he was wanted out of Amherst County on 11 felony and misdemeanor charges, unrelated to the Rose murder.

Robinson was extradited from Florida, back to Virginia by Appomattox and Amherst deputies on March 17. He is being held without bond in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.