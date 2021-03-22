Advertisement

Madison Heights man arrested in relation to October Appomattox Co. murder

Keyanta Robinson was arrested in Florida in February and extradited to Virginia March 17.
Keyanta Robinson was arrested in Florida in February and extradited to Virginia March 17.(BRRJ)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old man from Madison Heights has been arrested after being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Carlos Rose in Appomattox County in October 2020.

Remains found in burned SUV confirmed to be those of missing Bedford Co. man

Keyanta K. Robinson is one of four people charged in the homicide. The 45-year-old Rose was found in a burned SUV in Appomattox County after being reported missing from the Boonsboro area of Lynchburg October 21.

Fourth person identified, charged in Appomattox Co. murder

Robinson was arrested February 24 in Pinellas County in Florida. In addition to the first-degree murder charge, he was wanted out of Amherst County on 11 felony and misdemeanor charges, unrelated to the Rose murder.

Robinson was extradited from Florida, back to Virginia by Appomattox and Amherst deputies on March 17. He is being held without bond in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

