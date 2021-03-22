Man indicted for fatal 2019 explosion in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A grand jury in Rockbridge County has indicted a man on four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths caused by an explosion at the South River Market in May 2019.

Phillip Ray Westmoreland, 51, is accused in connection with the explosion that killed the owner, Roger Lee Roberts, two employees, Kevin Tate Roberts and Samantha Gail Lewis, and a patron, Paul Dewayne Ruley.

Click here for earlier stories about the blast.

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office has asked Virginia State Police to conduct the investigation into the cause and origin of the explosion. The information from that investigation was given to the Rockbridge County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, which then petitioned the Rockbridge County Circuit Court to impanel a special grand jury to continue with the investigation.

That grand jury was initially ordered to convene in April 2020, but it was delayed by COVID restrictions.

Westmoreland is being held without bond.

