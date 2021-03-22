March Madness pre-empts some Monday programming

(WDBJ) - (WDBJ) - With CBS coverage of the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament continuing, there will be some changes in programming on WDBJ7 Monday.

At 10 a.m., “Rachael Ray” will be seen, moving from its normal afternoon slot; “Let’s Make a Deal” will not be shown Monday.

Second round games tip off at noon, pre-empting normal afternoon programming in WDBJ7. WDBJ7′s noon and 4 p.m. newscasts will be moved to WZBJ24, and the Friday soap operas will not be shown. The soaps will return Tuesday.

Click here for the WDBJ7 and WZBJ24 programming schedules.

Our regular Friday news at 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m., plus CBS Evening News, are scheduled to run on time on WDBJ7.

At 7 p.m. Monday on CBS, March Madness games continue. “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy” will shift to WZBJ24 at 7 and 7:30 p.m..

WDBJ7′s 11 p.m. news is scheduled to air at midnight, after the 9:30 p.m. NCAA game.

