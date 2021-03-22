Monday homicide matches 2020 total in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are investigating after an early morning shooting left one man dead Monday.

37-year-old Marlon Williams was shot in the 1000 block of Seventeenth Street near Diamond Hill Community Center.

He made his way to the 1000 block of Knight Street, where police found him shot. One woman described seeing Williams shot as traumatizing.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

“Violent crime has no place in Lynchburg and and our officers and detectives are out there using all our resources to ensure that we can turn this tide around,” said Carrie Dungan, Lynchburg Police Department community relations coordinator.

In 2020 Lynchburg saw a total of three homicides. Monday’s homicide matches that mark with three in total so far in 2021.

A fourth person also died this year from a 2020 malicious wounding.

We asked police what the plan is to curb the violence.

“We’re gonna continue to utilize our intelligence-led policing to identify those areas where we are seeing additional violent crime and we’re going to continue to build those relationships with our community to get information and follow up on any leads or anything that might help us,” said Dungan.

Neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera say they want the violence to stop.

Police could not say Monday if there are any persons of interest.

