National gas prices stable for five days in a row

“A dip in demand along with a simultaneous increase in supply and refinery utilization has contributed to slower movement in gas price increases,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The national gas price average has been stable at $2.88 for the past five days, following weeks of almost daily increases, according to AAA.

Virginia’s average ($2.75) is up a penny over a week ago, up 22 cents over last month and up 79 cents over March 22, 2020.

“A dip in demand along with a simultaneous increase in supply and refinery utilization has contributed to slower movement in gas price increases,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson. “On the week, 32 states had increases of only 3 cents or less. This does not mean gas prices have hit their peak, but is a positive sign for consumers.”

In the week ahead, drivers can expect fluctuation at the pump. However, large jumps are not likely for the majority of consumers.

In Richmond, gas prices have fallen 0.3 cents per gallon within the past week, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 567 stations in Richmond. That is still 18.8 cents higher than a month ago and 85.3 cents higher than a year ago.

