One person injured in Montgomery County home fire

A fire in Montgomery County destroyed a single-wide home March 21.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was taken to a hospital Sunday following a home fire in Montgomery County.

Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, Christiansburg Volunteer Fire and Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad responded to the fire in the 400 block of Carolina Road Sunday evening.

Arriving units found a single-wide trailer with heavy fire coming from it. Due to the rural location, Montgomery County Emergency Services said a hydrant was not able to be reached. Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department brought in additional water.

Montgomery County Emergency Services said the fire took approximately 45 minutes to bring under control. One person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries; there were no additional injuries.

The trailer was a total loss, but the Red Cross will be assisting the owner. A GoFundMe page has also been set up for the family.

