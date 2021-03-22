Pedestrian killed in Wythe County crash

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Wythe County.

State police responded to the crash on northbound I-81, near the 71 mile marker, just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of a Dodge Ram was going north when a man walked across the travel lane. VSP said the driver was unable to avoid hitting him. The pedestrian, 41-year-old Justin J. Briggs, died at the scene.

The driver, a man from Newport News, was not injured.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.