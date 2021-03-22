Police release identity of Marion woman found dead following fire

MARION, Va. (WDBJ) - Marion Police confirmed Monday the identification of a woman who was found dead following a house fire and reports of shots fired Thursday.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Teresa Lynn Mathena Greer of Marion.

Greer was found dead following a house fire March 18 in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street around 2:45 a.m.; dispatch had originally received a call of shots fired, in addition to the fire. Police named 36-year-old Jason Emory Whittaker a person of interest and he was later arrested in Surry County, North Carolina on charges not connected to the incident.

The cause of the fire and the cause of death have not yet been determined. Police say no further details regarding the medical examiner’s report are available at this time.

“The investigation is continuing, and our condolences go out to her family, friends and to the community in which we all serve and reside,” said Marion Police Chief John Clair.

