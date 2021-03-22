Radford University and Virginia Tech employees to receive COVID vaccine during special clinic

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Some employees at local colleges and universities in the New River Health District now have an opportunity to participate in a special vaccination clinic. This comes as the district transitions into phase 1c.

“We are starting to schedule our employee groups in 1c, which is a large population in the New River Valley,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell, the director of the New River Health District.

In letters to their campus communities, employees were notified they can sign up for appointments. The special clinic hours will be Tuesday, March 30, Wednesday, March 31, and Thursday, April 1--- at the Dedmon Center on the campus of Radford University.

Current faculty and staff will have an opportunity to sign up for appointments between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m for Virginia Tech employees and 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for Radford University employees.

“Having faculty and staff who are increasingly vaccinated will only allow us to grow in the number of courses that are offered in a fully face-to-face modality,” said Caitlyn Scaggs, a spokesperson for Radford University.

Dr. Bissell say they expect the New River Health District to receive a larger vaccine supply soon to help keep up demand in this next phase.

“So we’re likely going to need upwards of 50,000 vaccines to cover this population over the coming weeks,” said Bissell.

The registration process for this opportunity will be coordinated through a separate Virginia Tech and Radford University registration, and will not involve the state system.

“In order to receive their vaccination, they’ll bring a photo ID from the university or a recent pay stub to ensure that we can affirm that they are in fact, a member of the Radford family and eligible to receive this vaccine opportunity,” said Scaggs.

University officials will communicate with employees by Wednesday, March 24, what the registration process for these three clinics will be. For the three clinics, the registration system will remain open through noon Friday, March 26.

Five hundred vaccine doses will be available to Virginia Tech employees each day for a total of 1,500 vaccine doses during the three-day period.

Family members of employees or retired employees are not eligible during these specifically designated Virginia Tech or Radford University time blocks.

Officials says they are working with the New River Health District and the New River COVID-19 Task Force to hold vaccination clinics on the Virginia Tech Blacksburg campus soon.

