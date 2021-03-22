Really Really Free Market opens in new Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Out behind the Lexington Restaurant, they were getting everything set up for, well, something that isn’t really a store.

“So now we actually have a space to put everything,” said Elspeth Suber.

Nor is it a charity.

“We don’t see a difference between want and need,” Suber said.

It’s the Really, Really Free Market. Which isn’t a market, at least not like you would think of one.

“One thing that we’re really hoping to change is the way, is how people think about the things that they have, the skills that they have, even the connections and networks that they have,” said Amenie Mitchell, the market’s co-founder along with Suber. “Those are all resources.”

The idea is to let people make use of the stuff they’re done with, and in the process build relationships with each other.

“We really hope people can start thinking in a different way,” Suber said, “even if it’s as simple as feeling comfortable taking the free stuff that we have here.”

And they’ve found that, even at their old location on Mitchell’s porch, more and more people came to take part.

“There’s demonstrably a need for this kind of service,” Mitchell said.

Now, with more room, more stuff, and more opportunity for people to come by, they’ll also get more engagement.

“We want the community to be involved in making this theirs,”said Suber.

