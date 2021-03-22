Sculpture crafted by local artists installed at Jefferson Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A year-overdue art installation took place at the Jefferson Center Monday morning. The piece is called “A Perfect Balance,” and local artist and former student of the old Jefferson High School, Betty Branch, designed it.

It was supposed to be installed outside the Shaftman Performance Hall last year, but COVID prevented that, along with in-person performances.

Now many performances are being scheduled for the 21st performance season at Shaftman.

”We wanted to pick a place where anyone coming to a performance at the Jefferson Center would see it, because it’s an amazing piece, but in addition to that, it represents so much the kind of support that we get in our community and we want people to see it,” said executive director, Cyrus Pace.

The name of the piece represents restoration and a return to human interaction.

