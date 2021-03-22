Advertisement

Strange molecules found in space

The Taurus Molecular Cloud, or TMC1
The Taurus Molecular Cloud, or TMC1(wDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BANK, W.Va. (WDBJ) - Astronomers at the Green Bank Observatory in West Virginia have found some curious molecules in space.

Looking at the Taurus Molecular Cloud, the radio telescope found a range of complex carbon molecules using the radio energy thrown off by their rotation in space.

The molecules are usually found near dying stars, but the cloud, which is 430 light years from earth, has no stars at all in it, raising questions demanding more research.

”It’s not only now continuing to look at this source, and asking what other chemistry is happening here, but now we’re looking at other places in the sky and saying: is the same chemistry happening in these other regions, which are close to looking like TMC1 but a little different?” asked Brett McGuire, the project’s Principal Investigator. “Maybe they are younger, maybe they are older, maybe they have a star in them.”

The scientists call the molecules “polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.” When asked about the aromatic part, Professor McGuire said their base molecule is naphthalene -- or moth balls -- so the cloud might smell like your grandmother’s closet.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Westmoreland mugshot
Man indicted for fatal 2019 explosion in Rockbridge County
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Marion, VA homicide victim Teresa Greer
Police release identity of Marion woman found dead following fire
Two VA cities make USA Today list of best cities for paddling in North America
Jack Cooper earned the Eagle Scout rank this year.
Blacksburg High School student among first female Eagle Scouts

Latest News

Gas Prices Projected Up In A Few Months
Gas Prices Projected Up In A Few Months
COVID-19 Doses For College And University Employees
COVID-19 Doses For College And University Employees
Elon Parade
Elon Parade
A Raise For Tuition At VT
A Raise For Tuition At VT
Virginia Tech Board of Visitors votes to increase tuition