Strange molecules found in space

GREEN BANK, W.Va. (WDBJ) - Astronomers at the Green Bank Observatory in West Virginia have found some curious molecules in space.

Looking at the Taurus Molecular Cloud, the radio telescope found a range of complex carbon molecules using the radio energy thrown off by their rotation in space.

The molecules are usually found near dying stars, but the cloud, which is 430 light years from earth, has no stars at all in it, raising questions demanding more research.

”It’s not only now continuing to look at this source, and asking what other chemistry is happening here, but now we’re looking at other places in the sky and saying: is the same chemistry happening in these other regions, which are close to looking like TMC1 but a little different?” asked Brett McGuire, the project’s Principal Investigator. “Maybe they are younger, maybe they are older, maybe they have a star in them.”

The scientists call the molecules “polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.” When asked about the aromatic part, Professor McGuire said their base molecule is naphthalene -- or moth balls -- so the cloud might smell like your grandmother’s closet.

