Two adults displaced after residential fire in Roanoke
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two adults are being helped by the American Red Cross Sunday after a residential fire in the 1500 block of Maiden Lane SW.
Crews responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the multi-family residence and found heavy smoke within the property.
The fire was contained within 10 minutes after crews were dispatched.
The building was evacuated as a precaution, and the flames only affected one unit.
The entire collection of residents within the building were able to escape safely.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.