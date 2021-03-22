Two adults displaced after residential fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two adults are being helped by the American Red Cross Sunday after a residential fire in the 1500 block of Maiden Lane SW.

Crews responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the multi-family residence and found heavy smoke within the property.

The fire was contained within 10 minutes after crews were dispatched.

The building was evacuated as a precaution, and the flames only affected one unit.

The entire collection of residents within the building were able to escape safely.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.