Two VA cities make USA Today list of best cities for paddling in North America

(WDBJ) - Two Virginia cities have made a USA Today top 10 list honoring the best cities in North America for paddling.

Roanoke came in at number three, while Richmond took the number two ranking in the list released March 20.

The top ten list honored both the Roanoke and James rivers as great spots for kayaking and enjoying the outdoors.

“Roanoke sits in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge, making it an excellent base for outdoor recreation. The 45-mile Roanoke River Blueway offers easy paddling for much of its length, with the exception of some Class II rapids near the gorge,” the USA Today article stated.

The two Virginia spots joined a list of waterways in various North American areas, including Montana, Pennsylvania and Ontario, Canada, among others. The Potomac River in Washington, D.C. also made the cut at number nine.

The top spot on the list went to the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland, Ohio.

