Advertisement

Virginia Tech board passes plan for carbon neutral campus by 2030, students rally in support

Students rallied outside before the board made its decision Monday afternoon.
Students rallied outside before the board made its decision Monday afternoon.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech’s Board of Visitors has passed an updated Climate Action Commitment plan for the university. This is after a long-standing revision process--- largely between students encouraging the university to curb its carbon emissions.

Students rallied outside before the board made its decision Monday afternoon.

The plan is for Virginia Tech to achieve carbon neutrality, power itself with renewable electricity and produce zero waste by 2030.

Students say this has been something they’ve been fighting for a long time.

”So this is kind of to mark almost like a celebration and in that kind of unprecedented collaboration between administration, students and faculty and the community,” said Virginia Tech senior and rally organizer Rachel Spector.

The plans build upon a decade of the university’s sustainability efforts. The recommendations aim to guide Virginia Tech toward a greener, more sustainable future over the next five to 10 years.

The climate plan also includes ways to eliminate fossil fuels and carbon offsets by the year 2050. To learn more about the Climate Action Commitment visit Virginia Tech’s website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Westmoreland mugshot
Man indicted for fatal 2019 explosion in Rockbridge County
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Marion, VA homicide victim Teresa Greer
Police release identity of Marion woman found dead following fire
Two VA cities make USA Today list of best cities for paddling in North America
Jack Cooper earned the Eagle Scout rank this year.
Blacksburg High School student among first female Eagle Scouts

Latest News

Gas Prices Projected Up In A Few Months
Gas Prices Projected Up In A Few Months
COVID-19 Doses For College And University Employees
COVID-19 Doses For College And University Employees
Elon Parade
Elon Parade
A Raise For Tuition At VT
A Raise For Tuition At VT
Virginia Tech Board of Visitors votes to increase tuition