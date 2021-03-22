Virginia Tech board passes plan for carbon neutral campus by 2030, students rally in support

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech’s Board of Visitors has passed an updated Climate Action Commitment plan for the university. This is after a long-standing revision process--- largely between students encouraging the university to curb its carbon emissions.

Students rallied outside before the board made its decision Monday afternoon.

The plan is for Virginia Tech to achieve carbon neutrality, power itself with renewable electricity and produce zero waste by 2030.

Students say this has been something they’ve been fighting for a long time.

”So this is kind of to mark almost like a celebration and in that kind of unprecedented collaboration between administration, students and faculty and the community,” said Virginia Tech senior and rally organizer Rachel Spector.

The plans build upon a decade of the university’s sustainability efforts. The recommendations aim to guide Virginia Tech toward a greener, more sustainable future over the next five to 10 years.

The climate plan also includes ways to eliminate fossil fuels and carbon offsets by the year 2050. To learn more about the Climate Action Commitment visit Virginia Tech’s website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.