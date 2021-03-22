Advertisement

Virginia’s positive COVID rate climbs back to 5.6% Monday

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(CDC)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 605,967 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, March 22, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,063 from the 604,904 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 1,159 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

[VDH launches central pre-registration website, phone number for COVID-19 vaccine]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 3,075,086 doses of vaccine had been administered in Virginia as of Sunday, up from Saturday’s 3,014,056. Monday’s numbers have not yet been released.

6,324,508 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 5.6% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from 5.4% Sunday.

As of Monday, there are 10,127 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 10,117 reported on Sunday.

1,000 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 994 on Sunday.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

49,686 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

