Bedford County supervisors approve grant application to support Sedalia Center

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County supervisors have approved a grant application to support the arts.

A Creative Communities Partnership Grants application was approved Monday night.

That application will be sent on behalf of the Sedalia Center.

If approved, funds would go toward supporting activities that promote cultural equity and access.

They hope to hear back on their application in May.

