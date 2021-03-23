Advertisement

Christiansburg offers second round of utility bill debt relief

By Janay Reece
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg residents have a second chance to participate in a Utility Debt Relief Program. The town is bringing it back for a round.

The program is for customers with water and wastewater accounts that have been past due for more than 30 days.

Those who qualify should have received notices in the mail.

Finance director Valerie Tweedie says the first round of relief came and went quickly, but this time they have more time.

" Hopefully, because there is a greater period of time we’ll be able to get a better response so I think it’s really important that we be able to provide relief to those people who have really suffered economic downfall from COVID-19,” said Tweedie.

If you did not receive a letter but believe you qualify, you can contact the Christiansburg Finance Office.

The Town of Christiansburg’s Finance Department will review all submissions for qualification for the program. Officials says residents should complete this form and turn it in by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 5.

