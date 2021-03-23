WATCH LIVE: Governor Northam speaks as COVID positive rate holds steady in VA

Governor Ralph Northam is holding a Tuesday briefing to give an update on the Commonwealth. You can watch on WDBJ7, wdbj7.com and the WDBJ7 Facebook page.

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 607,234 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, March 23, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,267 from the 605,967 reported Monday, a larger increase than the 1,063 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 3,149,418 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday, up from Monday’s 3,123,190.

6,337,388 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 5.6% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Monday.

As of Tuesday, there are 10,137 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 10,127 reported on Monday.

1,035 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 1,000 on Monday.

49,804 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

