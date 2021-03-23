Cooking oil cleanup: I-81 back open in Rockbridge Co. following big rig crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: All northbound lanes of I-81 have reopened according to VDOT. The department said the spill required extensive cleanup of the travel lanes. Cleanup continues on the right shoulder, so drivers should use caution in the area.

EARLIER: Drivers on I-81 North in Rockbridge County can expect delays Tuesday morning due to cleanup from an overnight tractor trailer crash.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. near mile marker 196.6, between the exits to Lexington and Fairfield.

VDOT said one of the trucks involved was hauling cooking oil, and cleanup operations are still underway in the center and right lanes. The left lane is open, but VDOT anticipated backups as traffic increases in the morning. The department said drivers on Lee Highway (Route 11) in the Lexington and Fairfield areas should also be aware of related congestion.

