Advertisement

Cooking oil cleanup: I-81 back open in Rockbridge Co. following big rig crash

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: All northbound lanes of I-81 have reopened according to VDOT. The department said the spill required extensive cleanup of the travel lanes. Cleanup continues on the right shoulder, so drivers should use caution in the area.

EARLIER: Drivers on I-81 North in Rockbridge County can expect delays Tuesday morning due to cleanup from an overnight tractor trailer crash.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. near mile marker 196.6, between the exits to Lexington and Fairfield.

VDOT said one of the trucks involved was hauling cooking oil, and cleanup operations are still underway in the center and right lanes. The left lane is open, but VDOT anticipated backups as traffic increases in the morning. The department said drivers on Lee Highway (Route 11) in the Lexington and Fairfield areas should also be aware of related congestion.

For updated traffic information, dial 511 or click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Westmoreland mugshot
Man indicted for fatal 2019 explosion in Rockbridge County
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Two VA cities make USA Today list of best cities for paddling in North America
Marion, VA homicide victim Teresa Greer
Police release identity of Marion woman found dead following fire
Courtesy Roanoke Fire & Rescue
Clothes dryer causes Roanoke Co. fire, displacing four

Latest News

Pedestrian killed in Wythe County crash
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash
According to the Anderson News, a tanker filled with 6,000 gallons of milk tipped over this...
Tanker filled with 6K gallons of milk tips over in Kentucky
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.