Danville Otterbots announces 2021 manager

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Otterbots has named its new manager for the 2021 season, just one week after the Appalachian League team announced its branding.

Eleven-year MLB veteran Desi Relaford will lead the Otterbots in its first season of a revamped league. The club said Relaford brings a multitude of baseball experience and knowledge from nearly every spot on the diamond. Relaford was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 1991 and went on to spend 11 season with seven different teams, including five years with the Philadelphia Phillies. Throughout his career, he played every position on defense except first base and catcher. He accumulated a .960 career fielding percentage. After retiring in 2008, Relaford started his own record label - 6 Hole Records - in Jacksonville. He began his coaching career in 2018 as the bench coach for the Daytona Tortugas.

“I want to thank USA Baseball, Major League Baseball, the Appalachian League, and the City of Danville for the opportunity to work with, develop and mentor the future generation of professional athletes. It is an honor to be chosen to manage these young men,” said Relaford. “This league offers a much-needed outlet for players to continue their development, and who better to teach them than those who have been there and done it? I am excited to impart what I have learned in this game to these athletes by supplying them with the tools needed to progress as a professional in baseball and life.”

“I had the pleasure of spending the 2018 season watching Desi serve as an integral part of the Tortugas FSL Championship Series birth, and I could not be more excited to welcome him to Danville,” said Otterbots general manager, Austin Scher. “Not only does his experience speak for itself, but his dedication to developing our players both on and off the field is extraordinary. Danville is lucky to have Desi at the helm as we head into the 2021 season.”

The Otterbots will begin its 2021 campaign Thursday, June 3 against the Pulaski River Turtles at Dan Daniel Memorial Park in Danville.

