Danville’s Festival in the Park canceled for 2021

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville’s Festival in the Park Board of Directors has announced the 2021 event will be canceled.

“We are saddened by the decision to once again cancel this long-standing Danville tradition,” said Board President Jason Bookheimer. “The pandemic continues to evolve rapidly and that creates a difficult environment for us to provide a safe event. The current guidelines do not allow for large group gatherings in our state, and we have reached a point in the planning process that we cannot contend with the uncertainties of the guidelines and move forward with a quality event.”

Festival in the Park, which is traditionally held annually in May, is a three-day family friendly festival celebrating arts and crafts, and offers children’s activities and entertainment. Bookheimer pointed out the board is exploring the possibility of providing other entertainment opportunities.

“We encourage you to stay connected with us and look for announcements for smaller events as we move forward into the summer,” he added.

In light of the decision to cancel, the Festival in the Park Board has begun planning the event for 2022.

