Roanoke home a total loss after fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house in northwest Roanoke is a total loss after a fire Tuesday morning, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews were called just before 10:45 a.m. to the house in the 700 block of Loudon Avenue; they found heavy smoke and flames. The residents thare are being assisted by the Red Cross. No cause has been determined.

The homes on either side of the house were evacuated as a precaution. One of those homes sustained minor damage that has displaced the residents temporarily.

No one was hurt, but a pet is unaccounted for.

