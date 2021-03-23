F.L.Y. Girl Rap Session event aims to empower young girls

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - F.L.Y. (forever love yourself) Girl Rap Session was founded by Charnika Elliot after realizing the need for young girls to be empowered, especially during an age of social media.

This virtual event will feature five speakers: Vice Mayor Patricia White-Boyd, Social Worker Tanyia Jones, Licensed Clinical Pastoral Counselor Dr. Angela S. Buckner, President of Sisters of Change JoJo Friday and WDBJ7 Anchor Melissa Gaona, and the event will be hosted by NCCC Founder Charnika Elliott.

You can register by visiting the school’s website at http://www.noah-christianacademy.org/

Charnika Elliot is the President of the Noah-Christian Community Center in Roanoke, V.A. Elliot founded the center in 2004 and it is designed to target socioeconomic challenged youth and provide them access to educational resources. Youth will also find successful social, personal and spiritual skills as well as instill a foundation of morals and values by implementing Christian principals.

