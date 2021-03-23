Advertisement

Governor Northam orders flags at half-staff in honor of Colorado victims

Governor Northam announced the order Tuesday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag.
(NBC29)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - The flags of the United States and the state of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff in the wake of the tragedy Monday at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket.

Governor Northam announced the order Tuesday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag.

All local, state and federal buildings and grounds in Virginia are to follow the flag order until sunset March 27 after what Northam called the “senseless acts of violence perpetrated in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22, 2021.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam provides a COVID update March 23, 2021
Governor loosens some crowd restrictions as COVID positive rate holds steady
Courtesy Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
One Mountain Valley Pipeline tree sitter safely removed, one remains
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Showers spread into the region tonight.
Cloudy and soggy overnight into Wednesday morning.

Latest News

One tree sitter has been arrested and police are working to remove the second and final person.
Supervisor Bohn explains how Yellow Finch tree sitter gets removed by police
Water Temp. Safety
Water Temp. Safety
Cline Reacts To Governor's Lower Gather Numbers
Cline Reacts To Governor's Lower Gather Numbers
Tree Sitters Update 3.23.21
Tree Sitters Update 3.23.21
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say