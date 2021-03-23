Hokies draft hopeful Christian Darrisaw partners with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been a wild year already for former Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw.

From training in Florida to connecting with NFL teams, the potential pro’s time is precious these days. But, on Tuesday, he took some of that time to announce his new partnership with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia.

“Just the capability of giving back and just being supportive to the community who took me in basically, just giving back to the families and helping little kids is something huge for me,” said Darrisaw. “My mom’s a teacher, and just working with those little kids and just seeing the life-changing moments, it impacts me and it’s something I want to be a part of.”

Darrisaw will serve as an ambassador to the Roanoke-based non-profit, which services 60 counties, providing a home-away-from-home for the families of sick and injured children receiving treatment around the valley.

“When I have someone like Christian that lands here with us and says, ‘I want to be a part of this. I want to help you,’ he has an outreach that I will never, ever be able to get, and I’m just so sincerely grateful,” said Stephanie Carroll, the organization’s director of development and special events.

“Knowing that we are a part of that, and that anything we can do to support that, benefit that, fundraise - whatever we are able to do, we are here to do that,” said Darrisaw’s father, Jerronney. “I think it’s a good partnership.”

The rest of Darrisaw’s time has been spent preparing for next month’s NFL draft, where most projections have him going in the middle of the first round. But pandemic restrictions have still limited how the prospect has connected with potential suitors.

“The differences really were the meetings and interviews with teams, all of that being on Zoom or maybe a Facetime call with a position coach,” said Darrisaw. “But the last few months have been crazy. Life-changing, really.”

With no proper NFL combine, Darrisaw will showcase his talents at Tech’s in-house pro day this coming Friday.

And what he’ll miss the most from his time in Blacksburg comes down to two words.

“Definitely Hokie Nation,” said Darrisaw. “Not having them there the past season really made me realize how much of an impact they were to the team as a whole. Just running out of Lane Stadium that first time hearing ‘Enter Sandman’ was crazy and Hokie Nation, I’ll miss them the most.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.