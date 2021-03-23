Mostly cloudy today as the pattern turns unsettled

WEATHER HEADLINES

More clouds than sun Tue-Fri

Rain chances on the rise beginning early Wednesday

Wettest time will be Thursday night into Friday

TUESDAY

An easterly flow will setup across the Mid Atlantic as high pressure moves off the coast. This will bring more clouds into the area starting today with skies turning mostly cloudy. It may also allow a few isolated showers and patchy drizzle to form late in the day. Afternoon temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler than Monday’s highs, reaching the upper 50s and low 60s.

Areas of drizzle and fog are possible starting late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

The second half of the week will bring more clouds than sunshine along with a return of warm, southerly winds. A few breaks in the clouds are possible early Wednesday before filling back in during the afternoon. A low pressure system over the south will push a strong cold front into the region Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

Showers return late Tuesday. (WDBJ Weather)

The front will bring our best chance of rain Thursday night into Friday morning. We’re also monitoring the threat of strong storms which may move across the region that evening. At this time, the confidence in any severe risk is quite low.

Highs will soar quickly toward the end of the week, hitting the low 70s by Thursday and the mid 70s by Friday.

A strong front Thursday into Friday could provide our next chance of storms. (WDBJ Weather)

Projected rainfall this week. (WDBJ Weather)

We’ll dry out by the weekend with another front coming in by Sunday which will bring much cooler temperatures to the region early next week. We’ll go from highs near 70° Sunday to the 50s on Monday.

Increasing temperatures through Friday. (WDBJ)

