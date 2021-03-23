LewisGale announces $15.9 million surgical expansion plan for Montgomery facility

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale Hospital Montgomery announced Tuesday its $15.9 million plans to enhance its surgery department located at 3700 S. Main Street in Blacksburg.

The upgrades will add 7,500 square-feet of new space next to the existing surgery department. That space will be home to two new, state-of-the-art operating rooms, a 15-bed Post-Anesthesia Care Unit, a sterile storage room and support space. Renovations will also take place in 4,800 square-feet of the existing surgery department.

LewisGale said the upgrades and expansion of surgical services totals nearly $35 million in capital improvements, including a planned cardiac cath lab, advanced medical equipment, new patient safety and quality efforts since 2019.

“For nearly 50 years, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery has offered the most technologically advanced quality of care in the region,” stated Alan Fabian, chief executive officer. “This expansion is critical in helping us to continue delivering on our commitment as the premier surgical specialty hospital, as well as being recognized as the healthcare provider and the employer of choice in the New River Valley.”

The project is set to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

