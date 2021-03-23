Lexington caterer serves lunches to frontline workers

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - They say there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but one Lexington caterer is proving them wrong, at least for frontline workers.

John Stallard of Chef’s Catering is usually serving up meals for wedding guests and other special events, but all year he has been making lunch for frontline workers like the folks at Carilion’s Rockbridge Regional Hospital who got their choice of barbeque or grilled chicken with sides.

”I think it’s just a small way of us thanking them for everything that they’ve done and have been through for the past year,” Stallard said. “And as small as it can be, it’s at least a thank you for putting themselves on the line and keeping us safe.”

Stallard has been able to keep his business going thanks to a few small weddings over the summer, but has himself survived a bout with COVID last year.

