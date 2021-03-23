Advertisement

Lynchburg Police looking for information and videos connected to 17th Street killing

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 23, 2021
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police continue to ask for information and videos related to a killing on 17th Street early Monday.

March 22 at 1:32 a.m., officers responded the 1000 block of Knight Street for a report of a shooting and malicious wounding. Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. He died after being taken to a hospital. The investigation indicated the man was shot elsewhere, in the 1000 block of 17th Street.

Police are seeking any videos anyone may have from the Diamond Hill area from 11:45 p.m. Sunday, March 21 to 2 a.m. Monday, March 22.

Anyone who may have captured video of these incidents on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Sparnroft at (434) 455-6162 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

