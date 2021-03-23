Operation underway to remove Mountain Valley Pipeline tree sitters

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, along with Virginia State Police and Christiansburg Police, have begun an operation to remove tree sitters from platforms off Yellow Finch Lane in Montgomery County. Deputies say the multi-day operation began Tuesday morning.

Between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies went door to door to about 80 homes in the Cove Hollow Community to pass out the attached flyer.

The removal of the tree sitters, who have been protesting the building of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, is the follow-up to a Montgomery County Circuit Court injunction from November 2020, ordering the sitters out of the way.

This action follows what Montgomery County says have been “months of planning and coordination in order to provide the safest operation for everyone involved. It is our hopes that the remaining tree sitters will vacate the area on their own; however, we are prepared to extract them safely if necessary.”

Officials from Montgomery County, Christiansburg and State Police work to remove tree sitters protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

While the operation is underway, access to Cove Hollow Road will be restricted to only residents of the area. People living on Cove Hollow Road are told to notice an increased law enforcement presence for the duration of the operation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.