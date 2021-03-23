Advertisement

Operation underway to remove Mountain Valley Pipeline tree sitters

Officials from Montgomery County, Christiansburg and State Police work to remove tree sitters...
Officials from Montgomery County, Christiansburg and State Police work to remove tree sitters protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, along with Virginia State Police and Christiansburg Police, have begun an operation to remove tree sitters from platforms off Yellow Finch Lane in Montgomery County. Deputies say the multi-day operation began Tuesday morning.

Between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies went door to door to about 80 homes in the Cove Hollow Community to pass out the attached flyer.

The removal of the tree sitters, who have been protesting the building of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, is the follow-up to a Montgomery County Circuit Court injunction from November 2020, ordering the sitters out of the way.

This action follows what Montgomery County says have been “months of planning and coordination in order to provide the safest operation for everyone involved. It is our hopes that the remaining tree sitters will vacate the area on their own; however, we are prepared to extract them safely if necessary.”

Officials from Montgomery County, Christiansburg and State Police work to remove tree sitters...
Officials from Montgomery County, Christiansburg and State Police work to remove tree sitters protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

While the operation is underway, access to Cove Hollow Road will be restricted to only residents of the area. People living on Cove Hollow Road are told to notice an increased law enforcement presence for the duration of the operation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Westmoreland mugshot
Man indicted for fatal 2019 explosion in Rockbridge County
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Two VA cities make USA Today list of best cities for paddling in North America
Marion, VA homicide victim Teresa Greer
Police release identity of Marion woman found dead following fire
Courtesy Roanoke Fire & Rescue
Clothes dryer causes Roanoke Co. fire, displacing four

Latest News

Virginia Tech running back Steven Peoples (32) looks to run up field in the first quarter of an...
Virginia Tech Football won’t host traditional spring game
Mostly cloudy today with a few stray showers late
Tuesday Midday Forecast
AIR7: Montgomery County Staging Area for Tree Sitter Removal Operation
AIR7: Montgomery County Staging Area for Tree Sitter Removal Operation
Roanoke crews were dispatched to a fire in the 700 block of Loudon Avenue March 23.
Roanoke home a total loss after fire
Virginia’s new executive order calls for phase-out of single-use plastics