Party in Elmwood returns for 2021

Elmwood Park in Roanoke.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Party in Elmwood will make its return in 2021, after its 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The season will bring 22 weeks of live, outdoor music to the park in downtown Roanoke, with events every Thursday from 5:30 to 8:30 pm. The 2021 season will run from May 20 through October 14.

Admission to each concert is $5. Children under 12 get in for free.

All current COVID-19 guidelines will be in place, including social distancing, mask-wearing and a limit of 1,000 guests.

The full season schedule is listed below:

2021 EVENT DATES:

  • 5/20 - Chairmen of the Board
  • 5/27 - Blackwater Rhythm & Blues Band
  • 6/3 - Band of Oz
  • 6/10 - The Entertainers
  • 6/17 - The Embers feat. Craig Woolard
  • 6/24 - Bill Deal’s Original Rhondels
  • 7/1 - The Kings
  • 7/8 - Too Much Sylvia
  • 7/15 - Legacy Motown Revue
  • 7/22 - The Catalinas
  • 7/29 - Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot
  • 8/5 - Cat5 Band
  • 8/12 - The Pizazz Band
  • 8/19 - Jim Quick & Coastline
  • 8/26 - Band of Oz
  • 9/2 - The Embers feat. Craig Woolard
  • 9/9 - The Entertainers
  • 9/16 - Too Much Sylvia
  • 9/23 - Part-Time Party Time Band
  • 9/30 - The Holiday Band
  • 10/7 - Blackwater Rhythm & Blues Band
  • 10/14 - The Kings

For more information, visit Downtown Roanoke, Inc.’s website.

Party in Elmwood is sponsored by Budweiser, the City of Roanoke, Coca Cola, Q99, WDBJ7, WFIR and Sports Radio.

