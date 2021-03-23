Photos released in search for Blue Ridge Parkway robber

ASHEVILLE, NC (WDBJ) - National Park Service officials are seeking help from the public identifying a person believed to be connected to an armed robbery on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

About 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, rangers responded to a report of an armed robbery near Milepost 394.5 in North Carolina. The victim described the robber as a white male, about six feet tall with a “larger” build. The victim indicated the robber approached him at his vehicle, showed a handgun and demanded his keys, wallet, and cell phone, then drove off. He said the car used by the robber was a “darker-color sedan with taillights similar to a Mitsubishi Lancer.”

In the 24-hour period following the robbery, the victim’s credit cards were used at a gas station in Arden, a home improvement store in Hendersonville and a grocery store in Asheville.

“This crime is a reminder that the Parkway is not immune to the types of incidents one can experience anywhere else,” said Neal Labrie, Blue Ridge Parkway Chief Ranger. “We appreciate the cooperation from local retailers, law enforcement and others in our investigation to date, and are hopeful that by asking the public for any additional leads we can successfully identity the suspect.”

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the robber is asked to contact the Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at (888) 653-009, email nps_isb@nps.gov, or go online at nps.gov/orgs/1563/submit-a-tip.htm. You can submit an anonymous tip. Include the case number, NP21016044, so tips are forwarded correctly.

Photo caption: Security footage photos from local retailers show person(s) in possession of the victim’s stolen credit cards making purchases.

