Roanoke Alleghany Health District to open COVID hotline for people 65 and older

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Alleghany Health District is launching a new hotline to help folks 65 and older schedule a COVID vaccine appointment.

This is another way for the health district to reach folks who want to get vaccinated but have not gotten a shot yet.

“118,000 doses of vaccine have been administered to residents of Roanoke Alleghany Health Districts,” Dr. Cynthia Morrow said.

This week the district has been allocated 8,350 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines, but no doses of Johnson and Johnson

They say opening up vaccination eligibility to the next phase, Phase 1C, depends a lot on what gets delivered.

“If we get a substantial allocation of Johnson And Johnson we may be able to move to phase 1-C potentially even next week,” Morrow said.

In the meantime, the district is working to make sure everyone who is currently eligible for a shot gets an opportunity to schedule an appointment.

“This will be our final big push to make sure all our older population who is greatest risk of poor outcome associated with COVID-19 has access to the vaccine,” Morrow said.

The push is a new vaccine hotline that will be open Wednesday Thursday and Friday of this week.

“A dedicated line for people above the age of 65 to get scheduled for a vaccine next week,” she said.

It will allow people 65 and older to call and schedule their own vaccination appointment without having to wait for an email or a phone call from the health department.

The hotline will be operational from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The phone number to call is 540-613-6597.

