Rep. Travis Hackworth voted to VA Senate in 38th District

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Republican Travis Hackworth was voted to the Virginia Senate in 38th District Special Election Tuesday night.

Hackworth pulled in 17,943 votes (75.69 percent) ahead of Democratic challenger Laurie A. Buchwald’s 5,724 (24.15 percent) and 39 Write-In votes.

EARLIER STORY: As polls begin to close in Virginia’s 38th Senate District, Democrat Laurie Buchwald and Republican Travis Hackworth have been making their way around for some last-minute campaigning.

Whoever wins this race will fill the vacant state Senate seat of the late Senator Ben Chafin.

At many precincts around the district, elections officials are reporting a pretty small and steady stream of voters.

“Turnout today is rather slow at our 11 o’clock report, we only had about 3.3% Vote,” said Tracy Howard the General Registrar of Voters in Radford.

Voting officials say special elections typically don’t have a large turnout.

“If we turn 10% voting in person today will be surprised. It’s a very low turnout election, and most special elections are,” said Howard.

Howard says he doubts results will take a long time to roll in Tuesday night.

“I don’t think, early voting was such as it was in November that things will be held up. And I know we learned a lot of valuable lessons in November. To start the early vote count, just a little earlier. So, we can run tapes from the absentee precinct as well,” said Howard.

As for the candidates, they say they’ll be hitting the road to reach as many folks in the district before polls close.

“And I just cannot give them praise for the encouragement and motivation that they’ve given us this last 60 days. And just thank them for that,” said Travis Hackworth during a video interview.

“I can’t even express to you how overwhelming it has been to have such support from people who want things better for Virginia,” said Laurie Buchwald during an interview in Radford.

Polls will close at 7:00 pm.

