Suspect in fatal Rockbridge explosion has hearing after indictment

Phillip Westmoreland Rockbridge Circuit Court Drawing
Phillip Westmoreland Rockbridge Circuit Court Drawing(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a 2019 blast at the South River Market in Rockbridge County had his first hearing Tuesday since being indicted for his alleged role in the explosion that killed four people.

Phillip Westmoreland, 51 of Roanoke, appeared by video from Rockbridge Regional Jail for a bond hearing, wearing a blue mask. Several members of his family were in court for support.

Rockbridge Commonwealth’s Attorney Jared Moon said the failure of Westmoreland, a Webb’s Oil employee, “to follow well-established safety protocols” while delivering caused a spill of 800 gallons of fuel half an hour before the blast.

He is charged with four counts of felony manslaughter, with potential for 40 years in prison, plus fines.

Circuit Court Judge Christopher Russell ruled Westmoreland may be released on $20,000 secured bond.

His next hearing has not scheduled.

Click here for earlier stories about the blast.

