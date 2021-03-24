Advertisement

Blacksburg votes to not loosen restrictions to match governor’s announcement

At Tuesday’s council meeting, members unanimously voted to extend the town’s COVID-19 ordinance for another 90 days.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Blacksburg will not be rolling back all restrictions, despite Governor Ralph Northam’s announcement on Tuesday.

At Tuesday night’s council meeting, members discussed whether the governor’s new limits were too high. They revisited the town’s current emergency ordinance that was set to soon expire.

That ordinance limits all gatherings, both indoor and outdoor, to 50 people. The council voted to keep those current limits, and not go as far as the Governor on April 1.

