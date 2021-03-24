Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Health District looks to widen list of those eligible for vaccination

By Bruce Young
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In the Central Shenandoah Health District, vaccinations are continuing, as they have expanded the categories of people eligible. They were able to vaccinate 4,500 people in the district last week, bringing the total vaccinations to over 40,000.

The increased numbers have allowed them to broaden their reach to all of those in Phase 1b, with an eye to being able to start on Phase 1c soon.

”We’ll be moving to Phase 1c hopefully in the coming weeks,” said Laura Lee Wight, of the Central Shenandoah Health District. “But we do have to make sure we provide vaccine opportunities for individuals who are in Phase 1b, enough vaccine opportunities so that we could, you know, engage with most of the population in Phase 1b.”

They’re also engaging in outreach with local groups to help folks who have difficulty getting to their appointments be able to get their vaccinations.

