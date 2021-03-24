Christiansburg Police warn of someone impersonating officer

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Police are warning the public of someone impersonating a police officer, and they are looking for information about the person.

Police say March 17 at 6:30 p.m., someone impersonating a police officer pulled over a female driver in traffic in front of the Tractor Supply store on Roanoke Street. The person was driving a newer model, white Ford Fusion, police say, possibly with all black rims. The car also had a flashing blue light mounted on its dashboard.

The witness told police the person was a young, clean-shaven white male, 5′7″-5′8″ with a raspy voice, short brown hair that was almost a buzz cut, thin eyebrows and a pointed chin. He wore aviator-style sunglasses and was dressed in a light black short-sleeve uniform shirt and black cargo pants. He wore a black taser on his right side.

The person asked the victim if she knew why he pulled her over, and she said no, according to police. He then told her it was for a broken tail light, and he was going to write her a ticket. He requested her license, registration, and insurance card. He questioned her about why the name on the insurance card did not match her name, and took the documents back to his car. When he returned, he gave her the documents and told her she needed to have the tail light fixed in three days, or he would write her a ticket, according to police.

The witness said the person seemed confident throughout the interaction and was described as being almost rude.

If you have any information about this incident, or have experienced something similar in the New River Valley, you’re asked to contact Detective Cannon with the Christiansburg Police Department at (540) 382-3131.

Police remind drivers if you are being pulled over by a driver in an unmarked vehicle or have any questions about the legitimacy of the traffic stop, you can always call 911 to confirm that a traffic stop is occurring at your location.

