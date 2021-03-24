Advertisement

City of Lynchburg approves CDBG, HOME Program funds

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Council approved grant funds to help area projects Tuesday night.

That money will come from community development block grant and HOME Program funds.

It will go toward projects such as Jefferson Park revitalization improvements and housing.

The city estimates over 70% of the block grant funds will help low- to moderate-income individuals.

