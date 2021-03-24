Advertisement

Dense fog early followed by more rain Thursday.

Mist and drizzle continue this morning.
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Showers, fog, and drizzle likely this morning
  • Cool air wedge hangs tough
  • Another system expected Thursday into Friday

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

Showers, fog, and drizzle are likely for the morning commute and tapering off mid to late morning. The wedge could break down for some locations mid to late afternoon. Highs look to climb into the 60s across the region.

We'll see mist and drizzle early followed by another round of rain Thursday.
A low pressure system over the south will push a strong cold front into the region Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

The front will bring our best chance of rain Thursday night into Friday morning. We’re also monitoring the threat of strong storms which may move across the region that evening. At this time, the confidence in any severe risk is quite low.

Another system brings more chances late Thursday.
Most areas will see less than an inch through Friday.
Highs will soar quickly toward the end of the week, hitting the low 70s by Thursday and the mid 70s by Friday.

We’ll dry out by the weekend with another front coming in by Sunday which will bring much cooler temperatures to the region early next week. We’ll go from highs near 70° Sunday to the 50s on Monday.

Temperatures warm into the 70s for the end of the week.
Showers spread into the region tonight.
More rain heads our way Thursday with a severe weather risk to our southwest.
We'll see mist and drizzle early followed by another round of rain Thursday.
Showers spread into the region tonight.
