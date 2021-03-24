Advertisement

Feeding Southwest Virginia and Salvation Army start Covington food market for EBT users

By Bruce Young
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Feeding Southwest Virginia and the Salvation Army in Covington are hoping they’ll be able to offer some fresh produce to folks in need every week.

Wednesday was the first day they set up a food pantry for users of the EBT system in the parking lot behind the Salvation Army building in Covington, offering everything from peanut butter and jelly to fresh vegetables and fruits.

”Different items, staple foods that people can use, as I said, at a reduced price for people,” explained Maj. George Hackbarth, of the Salvation Army. “And we’re trying to do this once a month; from now on it will be every second Wednesday that we will be doing it here in our parking lot.”

They hope to help as many folks who use EBT cards as possible with the market.

