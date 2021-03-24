Advertisement

Lexington’s Cocoa Mill is ready for Easter

By Bruce Young
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Easter is just a few days away, and we all know what that means: chocolate!

In Lexington, the Cocoa Mill looks forward to the holiday not just because it brings them business, but also because they get to really stretch their candy making wings.

Inside, down in the kitchen, there’s a little bit of magic. It’s not just the glittery bows and happy-looking chocolate bunnies in the baskets.

It’s cream-filled eggs: all made by hand, where the eternal question gets answered: Just how does the cream get inside?

“There is a lot of prep work to that,” said Sarah Mayo, the Cocoa Mill’s co-owner. “So we actually have to make the dough, and then you have to form it, it has to sit for a number of hours before you can coat it in chocolate.”

Meaning this entrancing moment is just one small part of a two-day process, something they think is worth the effort.

“I feel like people find chocolate maybe an affordable luxury, ‘cause it does kind of perk you up in the afternoons and we’re happy to bring that to people,” Mayo said.

And the customers are coming in, which is an improvement from last year, when they had to close completely for a while because of COVID.

“This year our storefront is open,” Mayo said. “We have an array of all sorts of items, a lot more than last year.”

So they’re busy filling tubes with nonpareils and malted milk balls, and getting the baskets ready, because Easter is coming.

“So, yeah, we’re ready for spring this year and looking forward to brighter days,” Mayo said.

