Advertisement

Liberty University plans return to normal operations this fall

(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Liberty University Release) - Liberty University President Jerry Prevo has announced the university plans to open the Fall 2021 semester with a return to normal campus operations.

The announcement follows months of schedule adjustments, including virtual classes, because of COVID-related crowd guidances and restrictions.

“As our leadership teams plan for the 2021-22 academic year, we want to share some joyful news: Liberty plans for a return to normal operation, as things were pre-pandemic,” Prevo said. “With national and state data showing suppression of the spread of the virus, we are encouraged, foremost, that our prayers are being answered. If the data continues on this positive trajectory, and as local and state guidelines continue to be lifted, our campus will welcome students back in the fall — and we will do so without restrictions.”

He said health and safety will remain a primary concern.

“I want to assure you that we will continue to keep the health and safety of our students and the entire campus community a priority. We have a solid, dedicated team whose job is to make sure our students have all the resources they need to thrive in their educational pursuits, and that includes a safe learning environment. Even when the current protocols are no longer in place, we will still be encouraging the campus community to form healthy habits and look out for the health and safety of others.”

Prevo said Liberty would continue to inform the campus community of any COVID-19-related news in the coming months.

Residential classes are set to begin on Aug. 23. (View the full 2021-22 academic calendar.)

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam provides a COVID update March 23, 2021
Governor loosens some crowd restrictions as COVID positive rate holds steady
Courtesy Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
One Mountain Valley Pipeline tree sitter safely removed, one remains
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Showers spread into the region tonight.
Cloudy and soggy overnight into Wednesday morning.

Latest News

Photo from William Fleming's graduation in 2019.
Roanoke City planning for outdoor, in-person high school graduations
Washington and Lee University students walk out of classes to demand the school change its name.
Washington and Lee students demand name change
Virginia Tech Board of Visitors votes to increase tuition
This comes as the district prepares to transition into phase 1C.
Radford University and Virginia Tech employees to receive COVID vaccine during special clinic