Neighbors continue search for missing Roanoke woman

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A group of neighbors continues to search for a missing Roanoke woman.

81-year-old Harriet Hodges was last reported seen Friday leaving her home in the 2200 block of Windsor Ave SW.

Neighbors and the Missing Pieces Network have been searching the community looking for any clues that Hodges may have been in the area.

Hodges has dementia, but neighbors say she is a strong-willed woman.

“She had such strong beliefs about helping other people and doing the right thing and I just want to find her,” neighbor Jeanie Francis said.

They said they will do what they can to bring her home safe.

Harriet Hodges (Missing Pieces Network)

“Hopefully get some people, if she is not found by this weekend, to do a strategic search. Get some people on the water with canoes and hikers and things like that,” Missing Pieces Network Co-Founder Kim Martin said.

Roanoke Police have searched the area with dogs and are now asking neighbors to check their home security cameras in hopes of figuring out which way Hodges may have been walking when she left her home.

Virginia State Police issued a Silver Alert for Hodges Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

