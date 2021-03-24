New library kiosk opens in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County now has a new option for folks checking out library books, DVDs and other resources.

The library system added anew 24-Hour Library Kiosk at Summit View Business Park right off Route 220.

The kiosk has more than 200 items to check out; all you need is a library card.

The library director said they hope this makes it easier for folks to check out materials.

“It’s a great way to reach people who are going to be in that park, but it is also easily accessible for anyone driving past,” Library Director Alison Barry said.

The kiosk is also wifi-enabled, allowing people to download content to their smartphones or tablets.

There is also a book drop available for people to return their materials.

