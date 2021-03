SAN ANTONIO, Tx. (WDBJ) - The No. 7 Hokies fell to the No. 2 Baylor Bears Tuesday 90-48 in the second round of the NCAA women’s tournament.

Georgia Amoore led the way for the Hokies with 18 points.

The Hokies finish the year at 15-10.

